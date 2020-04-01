Get the Latest Local Updates on the Coronavirus Pandemic

NBC 6 is committed to keeping you up-to-date with the latest local news on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how it is affecting our area.
Sign up for our new Coronavirus Update, a daily newsletter that gives you the most important stories on COVID-19 from our NBC 6 reporters. The news and information is curated to help you understand and navigate the crisis.
Click here to sign up for it and our other newsletters.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Or download the NBC 6 app in the app store and sign up for in the app alerts.
Stay safe and stay with the NBC 6 team to help you navigate the crisis. #NBC6