Global Coronavirus Cases Top 50 Million as U.S. and Europe Struggle to Contain Surges

The number of coronavirus cases around the globe topped 50 million on Sunday as Covid-19 continued to surge in the United States and Europe, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S., which last week saw its highest single-day case counts since the pandemic began, led the world with 10 million cases and more than 239,000 deaths, NBC News data shows.

States across the U.S. were adding thousands of new cases daily, with Illinois recording a national high of more than 12,000 on Saturday, according to the data.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker self-isolated last week after a meeting with someone who tested positive for the virus. Prtizker and other staff members tested negative on Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

Public health experts have warned that the country could see more than 2,000 deaths per day by January — and that the virus will continue to surge during the winter, when families spend more time indoors and around people outside their immediate circles during the holidays.

