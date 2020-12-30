How to Get A COVID-19 Vaccine If You're 65 or Older

If you’re 65 years of age or older, you will have first priority in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, DeSantis said he expects most counties across the state to receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine by early next week. The senior community will be prioritized, along with certain health care professionals.

In Broward County, those ages 65 and older can start scheduling appointments to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine through an online portal. Vaccinations will begin starting Jan. 3, 2021.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and will be administered at drive-thru vaccination sites. Visit https://browardcovidvaccine.com to make an appointment, or click here.

For a list of vaccination sites in Broward County, see below:

Tradewinds Park

3600 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Hours: Sunday-Thursday (Closed Friday, Saturday): 8AM-4PM

Opens: Sunday, January 3, 2021

Vista View Park

Address: 4001 SW 142nd Ave, Davie, FL 33330

Hours: Sunday-Thursday (Closed Friday, Saturday): 8AM-4PM

Opens: Sunday, January 3, 2021

Markham Park

Address: 16001 W State Road 84, Sunrise, FL 33326

Hours: Sunday-Thursday (Closed Sunday, Monday): 8AM-4PM

Opens: Tuesday, January 5, 2021

The Florida Department of Health says appointments for vaccinations are currently limited, but more appointments should become available once vaccine supply increases.

Seniors who receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will need to be in Broward County 21 days later to receive the second dose of the same vaccine.

Cleveland Clinic announced they would also give vaccines to members of the public who meet certain criteria, including those ages 65 or older as well as first responders and those with high risk medical conditions. For more information on how to schedule an appointment, call 954-659-5950.

“We are excited about the opportunity to begin vaccinating our senior population, who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, as we continue to work every day to protect our community during this pandemic,” Dr. Paula Thaqi, director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, said in a statement.

In Miami-Dade County, coronavirus vaccinations are available to seniors aged 75 years or older at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Seniors who would like an appointment can call Mount Sinai between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm during the week, and 8:00 am and 1:00 pm on weekends at 305-674-2312. Also:

The appointment line will be closed on New Year's Day

No walk-ins will be accepted

A patient must bring a government-issued ID or passport to the appointment

Additionally, Jackson Health in Miami-Dade announced they would start giving the vaccine to members of the public ages 65 and older starting this week before releasing an online platform next week allowing residents to request an appointment.