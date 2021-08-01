‘It's On Us': Miami-Dade Mayor Makes Plea for People to Vaccinate to Stop COVID Spread

Nearly 22,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Florida. The surge in cases concerning many elected officials in the state as more and more people become infected and hospitalized.

“We have got to get the vaccine. That is really our only answer here is to take the shot,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava.

More than 10,000 people in Florida are in the hospital with the virus. 108 people died in just one day. Levine-Cava said there is only one solution.

“I’m so very worried and scared for our community, for our state, for the nation. But we know we’re at the top right here in Florida and it’s just the time for everyone to understand it’s on us. We know what to do to stop the spread,” said Levine Cava.

As the state saw more than 10,000 hospitalizations, officials are sounding the alarm for people to get vaccinated. NBC 6's Julie Leonardi reports

The disturbing headlines coming from Florida are tough to read but Levine-Cava said vaccination rates in Miami-Dade County have gone up. About 1,800 people have been vaccinated per day in county-run sites.

“We have such a high rate of vaccination but not high enough to protect our community. We’re not there yet and we need everyone to take the shot,” said Levine-Cava.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried spoke in Tallahassee about Florida now becoming the epicenter for the virus. Specifically naming Broward and Miami-Dade counties as the areas with the highest hospitalization rate.

“This is pushing our hospital systems to capacity which has dangerous repercussions beyond COVID,” said Fried. “If you or loved one have a non COVID related emergency that requires hospitalization or ICU care, what do you do if all the beds are taken by COVID patients?”