Helping Hands | Miami Commissioner Delivers Food to Elderly, Families In Need

Every Tuesday, Silvia Caridad Izulbaran opens her door to find David Garcia. It’s become a part of her routine.

Garcia works for the office of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes. His job title of Community Liaison took on a whole new meaning in response to the pandemic. He delivers food to families who need it.

“I already told him I won’t accept anything if it’s not from them,” Izulbaran said.

The 83-year-old woman is a long-time widow. She never had children, but she has a responsibility. Her 45-year-old niece, who has a disability, is her dependent. She says she needs to stay healthy for her.

Izulbaran would be putting her life at risk if she walked into a grocery store. She has a nephew who helps sometimes, but the food deliveries from the commissioner's office keep the flow of food in her home. Her fixed income can’t accommodate grocery food delivery charges.

“I’m just doing what I have to do," Reyes said.

He knows the needs in his community. Much of the population is elderly and low-income. That understanding gave him the foresight to be ahead of the food need.

He was one of the first in Miami to host a food distribution. The home deliveries are part of his massive effort to meet the needs of those he serves.

