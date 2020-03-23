Key Biscayne

Key Biscayne Issues Emergency Order, Restricts Entry For Non-Residents

The island has 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Florida Department of Health

Officials from the Village of Key Biscayne issued an emergency order Sunday night, restricting all non-essential and non-residential travel into the island effective first thing Monday.

Prior to issuing the order, Key Biscayne's Mayor Mike Davey said city officials had just learned of 5 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Village.

"Tonight, the Village manager received an email from the Florida Department of Health listing positive COVID cases per municipality," Davey said.

"The data we had been receiving was simply on a county-by-county basis. The (new) report included information that we have 5 positive cases on Key Biscayne."

The emergency order became effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday. All non-resident travel is prohibited in the Village, except for:

  • Property owners
  • Individuals providing "essential government functions"
  • Business owners and employees traveling to and from "essential businesses" are the only exceptions

On Saturday, all marinas and boating activities in Key Biscayne were closed, with the exception of commercial fishermen who provide food for restaurants and markets.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Florida reached 1,007 Sunday evening, with a death toll of 13.

