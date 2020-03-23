Key Biscayne Issues Emergency Order, Restricts Entry For Non-Residents

Officials from the Village of Key Biscayne issued an emergency order Sunday night, restricting all non-essential and non-residential travel into the island effective first thing Monday.

Prior to issuing the order, Key Biscayne's Mayor Mike Davey said city officials had just learned of 5 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Village.

This is the Sunday night update from Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, regarding new municipality specific reporting of people testing positive for COVID-19#COVID19 #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/Au01fqNaUZ — Key Biscayne (@keybiscayne) March 23, 2020

"Tonight, the Village manager received an email from the Florida Department of Health listing positive COVID cases per municipality," Davey said.

"The data we had been receiving was simply on a county-by-county basis. The (new) report included information that we have 5 positive cases on Key Biscayne."

The emergency order became effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday. All non-resident travel is prohibited in the Village, except for:

Property owners

Individuals providing "essential government functions"

Business owners and employees traveling to and from "essential businesses" are the only exceptions

Village of Key Biscayne

Office of the Village Manager

Emergency Order 20-3



*The Emergency Order limits and restricts non-essential non-residential travel into VKB.#COVID19 #keybiscayne pic.twitter.com/YL1XmWNnRT — Key Biscayne (@keybiscayne) March 23, 2020

On Saturday, all marinas and boating activities in Key Biscayne were closed, with the exception of commercial fishermen who provide food for restaurants and markets.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Florida reached 1,007 Sunday evening, with a death toll of 13.