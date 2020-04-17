Lions Nap On Empty Road in South Africa Amid Pandemic

Deserted streets and shuttered businesses may be an ominous sight for humans, but the animal world doesn’t seem to be complaining.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep countries around the world on lockdown, wild animals - like goats in Wales or baby turtles in Brazil - appear to be soaking in the lack of bustling activity.

In South Africa, lions took advantage of one barren road to take a midafternoon snooze.

In a post from Kruger National Park, the pride of lions can be seen fast asleep on a tar road just outside Orpen Rest Camp, a lodge inside the park. The road is usually busy with tourists.

The lions snagged the opportunity to catch some Z’s.

Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see. #SALockdown This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.

📸Section Ranger Richard Sowry pic.twitter.com/jFUBAWvmsA — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 15, 2020

Park ranger Richard Sowry, who was working at the time, snapped some photos of the unusual phenomenon.

Sowry told the BBC he took the photos from his vehicle to avoid startling the animals.

"Lions are used to people in vehicles," he said. "All animals have much more of an instinctive fear of people on foot, so if I had walked up they would never have allowed me to get so close."

Sowry said the photos were meant to bring joy to those who are unable to visit the park due to the coronavirus pandemic.



