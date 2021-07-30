coronavirus pandemic

Long Lines at Covid-19 Testing Sites Again

Both Miami-Dade and Broward are now requiring masks for everyone inside county buildings. 

There are new signs outside the Miami-Dade Government Center, put up after the mayor’s announcement yesterday. 

Meanwhile, another deja vu image. Long lines for testing. 

It's a far too familiar sight, long lines of people waiting to get tested.

“I can’t go to work, cause I’m sick and I have to get tested before I go back to work," Emma Downing, who was waiting to get tested said.

In Broward, cars snaking around Mills Pond Park. 

Down in Dade, Chopper 6, telling a similar story at Amelia Earhart Park. 

“I tried checking CVS, Walgreens, I couldn’t get any appointments," Monica Dellavecchia, who was waiting for a Covid test said.

Another familiar sight. Newly posted sings outside Miami-Dade’s government center after the mayor announced that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask inside county buildings.

The Broward mayor made a similar announcement Thursday. Private businesses are also revisiting their mask rules, too. 

Meanwhile, the president pushing the best protection we have, the vaccine.

“It's a pandemic of the unvaccinated," President Joe Biden said.

Also, laying out an array of measures to boost the country’s vaccination rate.

“Every federal government employee will be asked to attest to their vaccination status," Biden said. "Anyone who does not attest or is not vaccinated will be required to mask no matter where they work, test one or two times a week to see if they've acquired Covid, socially distance, and generally will not be allowed to travel for work."

President Biden says he’s directed his administration to apply similar standards for federal contractors as well. He also suggested that state and local governments consider using funding they got from the American Rescue Plan to provide a $100 incentive for folks to get vaccinated. 

