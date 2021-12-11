Miami-Dade County Mayor Urges Continued Precautions After First Omicron Case Reported

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava pushed for continued caution Saturday after the first case of the omicron variant was reported in the county Friday.

The first case in Florida was reported at a Tampa hospital on Tuesday and a second case was reported in St. Lucie County.

Levine Cava's office confirmed that the case was reported to local authorities and said the analysis to identify the variant case was done in a day and a half, which means that it is a recent case.

Levine Cava tweeted that the first case in the county is a "frustrating reminder that this pandemic is not over" and laid out steps residents can take to protect themselves and their families.

News that the first official case of Omicron has been detected in Miami-Dade County is a frustrating reminder that this pandemic is not over, and we must continue to take key measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones during the holiday season. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) December 11, 2021

Among the steps she pointed to were getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot and other mitigation techniques like wearing a mask in crowded areas and getting tested.

I urge everyone to continue following the steps proven to slow the spread — steps that have helped keep our positivity rate low these past few months.



➔ Get vaccinated

➔ Get your booster

➔ Get tested if you’ve been exposed or have symptoms

➔ Wear a mask in crowded areas — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) December 11, 2021

The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration expanded the nation's booster campaign, allowing emergency authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster to be administered to 16- and 17-year-olds once they're six months past their last dose.

It’s not yet clear if or when teens younger than 16 might need a third vaccine dose.

Mayor Levine Cava said "we are not done yet" regarding COVID-19 and vowed that the county will continue "screening for Omicron and other variants."