‘Mommy, is Daddy Dead Forever?': Father of 5 Dies of COVID Amid Spike

A father of five gone way too soon due to complications with COVID-19, while cases are rising, in part due to the more-transmissible delta variant.

Choranzin McBride, father of five with a little boy on the way, pictured here on vacation at Busch Gardens in April.

McBride worked at a local call center, drove for Uber and Lyft, all the while studying to become a physical assistant.

He died Monday of COVID-19.

Family says he was unvaccinated, but was researching which vaccine would be best.

“The doctor call me and he says, ‘Mrs. McBride, Mr. McBride, his heart stopped," McBride's wife, Chrystal said, "and we are now trying to restart it. At 4:28 he calls me and says Mrs. McBride, the time of death was 4:21. We could not restart his heart.”

McBride was in critical care at Memorial Health where he had been intubated.

“He helped us in every way," McBride's son Choranzin Jr. said, "to do everything. I just wish he was here with us today.”

“No matter if he’s not here, he’ll always be here for us,” McBride's other son Caiden said.

A pain these little boys and so many other families are dealing with as the number of hospitalizations rises.

At last word, 420 people are being treated at Memorial Healthcare Systems. That's up from 90 last month.

“Since June 19 up to today, we’ve seen a four-fold rise in the amount of cases that have been hospitalized, the number continues to grow every day,” Dr. Juana Mejia said.

75 patients were admitted with COVID on Monday, the most in this latest surge.

The Florida Hospital Association reports 17,589 new COVID cases today in Florida,. That’s up from 16,000, yesterday and 9,329 people hospitalized.

Doctors blame the spike on the highly transmissible delta variant. They say it’s affecting a younger population.

“People in their 30s, 40s, 50s,” Dr. Mejia said.

The McBride family, sharing their story, hoping others will get vaccinated.

“My four-year-old, he says, 'mommy, is daddy dead forever?’," Chrystal McBride said. "How do I answer him?"