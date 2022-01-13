Miami

New Walk-Up Sites in Miami Offer Rapid and PCR Covid Testing

NBC Universal, Inc.

The city of Miami has opened six new walk-up Covid-19 testing sites to meet the demand as the fast-spreading omicron variant continues to keep waiting lines long.

The new sites will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

moms with a mic 3 hours ago

Moms With a Mic: Covid School Disruptions Impacting Local Families

COVID-19 6 hours ago

Florida's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increase as Death Toll Passes 63,000

The new locations include:

Grapeland Park - 1550 Northwest 37th Avenue

Little Haiti Community Center - 6301 Northeast 2nd Avenue

Regatta Park - 3500 Pan American Drive

Shenandoah Park - 1800 Southwest 21st Street

West End Park - 6030 Southwest 2nd Street

Domino Park Pavilion - 801 Southwest 15th Avenue

To find other convenient locations in your area, click here.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 in your inbox. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

MiamiCOVID-19Miami-Dadetesting sites
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us