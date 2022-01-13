New Walk-Up Sites in Miami Offer Rapid and PCR Covid Testing

The city of Miami has opened six new walk-up Covid-19 testing sites to meet the demand as the fast-spreading omicron variant continues to keep waiting lines long.

The new sites will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new locations include:

Grapeland Park - 1550 Northwest 37th Avenue

Little Haiti Community Center - 6301 Northeast 2nd Avenue

Regatta Park - 3500 Pan American Drive

Shenandoah Park - 1800 Southwest 21st Street

West End Park - 6030 Southwest 2nd Street

Domino Park Pavilion - 801 Southwest 15th Avenue

New walk-up #COVID19 sites now open, daily from 10AM - 6PM. Rapid and PCR testing is available. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/48KnDlaYRp — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) January 13, 2022

To find other convenient locations in your area, click here.