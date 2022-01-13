New Walk-Up Sites in Miami Offer Rapid and PCR Covid Testing

The city of Miami has opened six new walk-up Covid-19 testing sites to meet the demand as the fast-spreading omicron variant continues to keep waiting lines long.
The new sites will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The new locations include:
Grapeland Park - 1550 Northwest 37th Avenue
Little Haiti Community Center - 6301 Northeast 2nd Avenue
Regatta Park - 3500 Pan American Drive
Shenandoah Park - 1800 Southwest 21st Street
West End Park - 6030 Southwest 2nd Street
Domino Park Pavilion - 801 Southwest 15th Avenue
To find other convenient locations in your area, click here.
