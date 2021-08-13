masks

Parent Attacks Teacher After Mask Dispute on 1st Day of School in California District, Official Says

A parent attacked a teacher following a mask dispute on the first day of school, a California superintendent said.

The incident occurred about an hour after the first day ended at Sutter Creek Elementary School in Amador County, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported.

In a letter to families, Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torie Gibson wrote: "As the first day of school comes and goes, there are always hiccups along the way, especially during this trying time."

"Unfortunately, a parent took it upon himself to verbally assault a principal that led to a serious physical altercation between him and a teacher as the teacher intended to protect the principal," she wrote in the letter.

