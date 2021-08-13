Parent Attacks Teacher After Mask Dispute on 1st Day of School in California District, Official Says

A parent attacked a teacher following a mask dispute on the first day of school, a California superintendent said.

The incident occurred about an hour after the first day ended at Sutter Creek Elementary School in Amador County, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported.

In a letter to families, Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torie Gibson wrote: "As the first day of school comes and goes, there are always hiccups along the way, especially during this trying time."

"Unfortunately, a parent took it upon himself to verbally assault a principal that led to a serious physical altercation between him and a teacher as the teacher intended to protect the principal," she wrote in the letter.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.