Puerto Rico Gov. Confirms Coronavirus Cases on Island

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced late Friday announced that health officials confirmed three positive coronavirus cases on the island.

Vázquez Garced said the results were confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Tonight we received the news from the CDC of the case that a man of 71 years hospitalized in San Juan that presented symptoms of cough, fever and difficulty breathing tested positive for COVID-19," Vázquez Garced said in a statement. "Equally, a resident from Italy of 68 years ... resulted positive for COVID-19 as well. Her husband, of 70 years ... also resulted positive."

Vázquez Garced added that another five tests yielded negative results.

The news from Puerto Rico come as Guatemala, Uruguay and Venezuela also confirmed positive coronavirus cases Friday.

