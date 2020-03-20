coronavirus outbreak

Sedano’s Offers Temporary Job Positions for 400 La Carreta Employees

Since the restaurants have had to close and grocery stores face high demand, the two companies formed a partnership to support their employees

Sedano's Supermarkets will temporarily offer job positions to hundreds of workers from La Carreta restaurants, which have had to close for the time being amid the coronavirus outbreak in South Florida.

In a statement, La Carreta owner Felipe Calls Jr. and Sedano's CMO Javier Herran said the two companies would be forming a partnership to support their employees through difficult times ahead.

"La Carreta restaurants have temporarily closed their dining rooms, but our friends at Sedano's Supermarkets are facing higher demand than usual," the statement read.

"We have created a partnership that will extend up to 400 positions at Sedano's stores for La Carreta employees until the situation is under control and things are back to normal."

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered bars and nightclubs in Florida to close for 30 days and directed restaurants to operate at 50% of their maximum capacity to allow for social distancing.

Calls and Herran said they "couldn't be prouder to support each other during these difficult times."

