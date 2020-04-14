Signed, Sealed, Sanitized: FedEx Driver’s Heartwarming Act Goes Viral

A South Florida mother is cheering on a FedEx delivery driver who cleaned and sanitized a delivery box to help protect her immunocompromised daughter against the novel coronavirus.

Carrie Blasi’s 11-year-old daughter, Emma, has Type 1 diabetes - a condition that puts her at greater risk of developing life-threatening conditions from the novel coronavirus. Signs on Blasi’s front door bring attention to the reality Emma faces.

We have a sign on our door for packages/mail as our 11 year old daughter is a Type 1 Diabetic

Our Federal Express delivery guy wrote this on our box “I sanitized your box once I’ve seen the note on your door” - and you can tell that he used sanitizer wipes on the box.

Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/Oqeu91vDZt — Carrie blasi (@Cure4emma) April 6, 2020

When FedEx driver Justin Bradshaw saw that someone with an autoimmune disorder was living at the Boca Raton residence, he decided to wipe down and sanitize the cardboard package. Security camera footage caught Bradshaw taking extra care to disinfect the delivery box before leaving it on the doorstep.



Blasi, moved by Bradshaw’s actions, posted about the heartwarming act on social media.





"We thank you so much for doing something you weren’t even asked to do," Blasi told Bradshaw on a Zoom video chat, reported by NBC 6 affiliate, WPTV.



Blasi said Bradshaw’s act of kindness has given her and her daughter a more positive outlook on life.



“There are kind souls out there!!” she exclaimed. “As my daughter said, he is a role model we should all follow!”

