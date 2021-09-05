US Hopes to Start COVID Boosters on Sept. 20

The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert says he believes delivery of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be able to start Sept. 20 for Americans who received Pfizer doses, while Moderna’s may end up rolling out a couple weeks later.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday that it is still the Biden administration’s plan “in some respects” to begin the third doses the week of Sept. 20, pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The administration had hoped that both Pfizer and Moderna booster shots would be rolled out at that time. But Fauci said it is “conceivable” that for Moderna’s, there might be “at most a couple of weeks, a few weeks delay, if any,” while the company provides more data to the FDA on the booster’s efficacy.

President Joe Biden on Aug. 18 touted boosters as a protection against the virus’ more transmissible delta variant, and said Americans should consider getting a booster eight months after their second shot.

Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, said Sunday the administration had always made clear that Sept. 20 was a target date, and “No one’s going to get boosters until the FDA says they’re approved.”

Klain told CNN: “We’re ready to go once the science says go.”

Nearly 207 million people have received their first dose and more than 175 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The latest NBC News tally showed that the U.S. has recorded at least 40 million cases and over 651,000 deaths, as the fourth wave brought on by the delta variant continues to spread throughout the country.

On Sunday, the U.S. recorded 35,355 new cases and 279 deaths.