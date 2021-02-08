One Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Shipped to Florida Pharmacies

Walmart and Sam's Club are expected to ship 1 million doses of the coveted COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacies across Florida this week, with vaccinations set to start Thursday.

The shipments are being received as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The program aims to speed up vaccine distribution and eventually expand to 40,000 pharmacies.

Nationwide, 6,500 pharmacies will be receiving the vaccine.

Pharmacies in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are expecting a substantial shipment, according to Florida lawmakers. But getting the vaccine won't be as easy as walking in and getting a flu shot.

An appointment is needed to receive the vaccine, and you must meet the eligibility requirements. In Florida, priority is given to seniors 65 years of age and older and frontline health care workers.

An online tool used to schedule appointments via pharmacies is expected to launch in the coming days.

Top health officials say that most people should have success with booking appointments in the coming months.

"Things are going to get better as we get from February into March into April because the number of vaccine doses that will be available will increase substantially," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In South Florida, vaccinations are continuing to those who need it the most.

700 independent and assisted living residents at John Knox Village Community in Pompano Beach, for example, will receive their first dose of the vaccine tomorrow.

So far, 1,326,136 people in Florida have had their first dose of the vaccine.

667,830 people have been fully vaccinated.

