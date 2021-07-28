Walt Disney World To Require All Guests to Wear Face Masks Indoors

Beginning July 30, Walt Disney World in Orlando will require face coverings for all guests ages two and up while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status.

This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions. Face coverings remain optional for all guests in outdoor common areas.

Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, per Disney's existing rules.

Disney recommends that all face coverings be made with at least two layers of breathable material, fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin, fit snugly, but comfortably against the side of the face and be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the guest to remain hands-free.

Face coverings are not permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water.