Covid-19 Test Sites Closed Due To Inclement Weather in South Florida

Several Covid-19 testing sites in South Florida have closed their operations Sunday due to the inclement weather affecting the region.

In Broward, the Mills Pond Park and Mullins Park testing sites were closed due to weather.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Mills Pond Park site will reopen Monday at 8 a.m. and the Mullins Park site will reopen Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.

In Miami-Dade, Hialeah Mayor Steve Bovo tweeted that all three City of Hialeah testing sites will be closed for the rest of the day and will resume operations on Monday.

For a list of testing, vaccination and booster shot sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties, click here.