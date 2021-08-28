Death Investigation Underway in Pembroke Pines

Police say they’ve found the missing woman whose disappearance they said may have been related to a man’s suspicious death in Pembroke Pines about 23 hours after police responded to the South Bridge neighborhood.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Pembroke Pines police tweeted saying they safely took 57-year-old Michelle Gibb into custody and say their investigation is ongoing.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Police were searching for Gibb after they said her disappearance may have been related to a man’s death in Pembroke Pines.

She was described as possibly armed and potentially mentally unstable.

Neighbors were shaken as a possible crime scene on their streets is an unfamiliar sight.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified for their safety said Gibb and the man who died were visiting the owners of the home.

“She was a guest in a neighbor’s home," she said, "those people have lived here for many, many, years. They’re well known in the neighborhood and they’re cherished by everybody.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.