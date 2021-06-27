‘Deeply Emotional': Family Members of Surfside Victims Visit Site of Collapse

Search and rescue efforts stopped early on Sunday for the families of the victims and those unaccounted for at the site of the partial building collapse in Surfside, who visited the site where their loves ones may be buried under the rubble.

Family members were seen boarding Miami-Dade buses to the site of the tragic incident.

The office of Miami-Dade Levine Cava said in a statement that this is a private and deeply emotional moment for the families.

At a news briefing Sunday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the death toll had risen to nine.

"We were able to recover four additional bodies in the rubble as well as additional human remains," the mayor said.

DNA samples from family members are being gathered to help identify human remains found at the site. 156 people are still unaccounted for.

Four of the nine victims of the collapse were identified on Saturday.

Stacie Dawn Fang, 54 years old, Antonio Lozano, 83 years old, Gladys Lozano, 79 years old, and Manuel LaFont, 54 years old.

It was believed that about 55 units were affected by the partial collapse but Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said that number was closer to 72.

As the search continues, people form all over the world have paid their respects and donated to various funds to help those impacted by the tragedy.

On Sunday, Mayor Levine Cava announced through Twitter that one of those funds, supportsurfside.org, has raised $1.2 million dollars towards those efforts.

"We are so deeply grateful to the entire global community for the outpouring of support," Levine Cava tweeted.