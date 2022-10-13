Photos: Day of Agony for Families as Parkland School Shooter Gets Life in Prison

After a nearly three-month long trial, families of victims listened as a jury recommended on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 that the shooter who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018 be spared the death penalty and instead be sentenced to life in prison without parole. Several families have
expressed anger and disappointment in the decision, calling it a miscarriage of justice.
10 photos
1/10
Amy Beth Bennett-Pool/Getty Images
Ilan and Lori Alhadeff, center, react as they hear that their daughters murderer will not receive the death penalty as the verdicts are announced in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse October 13, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
2/10
AMY BETH BENNETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Debbie Hixon reaches out to her sister-in-law, Natalie Hixon as the verdicts are announced in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 13, 2022.
3/10
Amy Beth Bennett-Pool/Getty Images
Anne Marie Ramsay, second from left and Vincent Ramsay, right, react as they hear that their daughters murderer will not receive the death penalty as the verdicts are announced in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse October 13, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
4/10
Mike Stocker / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MIKE STOCKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Peter Wang’s mother Hui Wang wipes away a tear after the jury rejected a death sentence for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 13, 2022. Wang was one of 17 who died in the February 14, 2018 mass shooting.
5/10
MIKE STOCKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Joaquin Oliver’s sister Andrea Ghersi hugs Assistant State Attorney Nicole Chiappone after the jury rejected a death sentence for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 13, 2022.
6/10
Amy Beth Bennett-Pool/Getty Images
Fred Guttenberg reacts as he awaits a jury decision in the death penalty trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse October 13, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 shootings.
7/10
Amy Beth Bennett-Pool/Getty Images
Ryan Petty comforts Ilan Alhadeff as they await the jury decision in the trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse October 13, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
8/10
AMY BETH BENNETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Gena Hoyer awaits the jury decision in the death penalty trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 13, 2022. Her son, Luke, was one of 17 killed in the mass shooting.
9/10
AMY BETH BENNETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Fred Guttenberg (R), seated with his wife, Jennifer, listens to the reading of jury instructions in the death penalty trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on October 12, 2022. The Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 shootings.
10/10
Amy Beth Bennett-Pool/Getty Images
Gena Hoyer holds a photograph of her son, Luke, who was killed in the 2018 shootings, as she awaits jury recommendation in the penalty trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse October 13, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.