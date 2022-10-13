Photos: Day of Agony for Families as Parkland School Shooter Gets Life in Prison

After a nearly three-month long trial, families of victims listened as a jury recommended on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 that the shooter who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018 be spared the death penalty and instead be sentenced to life in prison without parole. Several families have expressed anger and disappointment in the decision, calling it a miscarriage of justice.