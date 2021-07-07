Florida Haitian Community Reacts To President Moise's Death

President Jovenel Moise’s assassination has sent shockwaves through the Haitian community in South Florida. The president's wife was also shot and airlifted to South Florida in critical condition.

Haitian officials confirmed the president’s death early Wednesday morning.

Before the Haitian government confirmed President Jovenel Moise’s death Joel Audain says he heard the news from his cousin in Haiti.

“Yeah I heard the news this morning," Audain said. "My cousin sent me information about it.”

Haiti’s Prime Minister confirmed the assassination Wednesday morning, which comes after months of violence and deadly protests on the island nation.

Once Audain came to work at Cayard Bakery on West Dixie Highway in North Miami, he saw everyone talking about the news.

"I talk to everybody," Audain said. "I really was shocked to hear, not just it happened the way it happened. But no one want to see that in the country especially the head of the country on top of that.”

Jefferey Bruno, an entrepreneur with businesses in Florida and Haiti, says he is close to the Moise family.

“The other day I was just saying congratulations to him on something that he did and then that was it," Bruno said. "I’m still in shock I’m not sure and I’m like wow. I don’t know I’m just saying in shock right now.”

Little Haiti activist Marliene Bastien was also shocked.

"There’s still so much uncertainty in Haiti following the attack," said Bastien.

South Florida is home to the largest Haitian population in the U.S. and as such, the president’s assassination is impacting many in our community.