News

Marion County

Florida influencer arrested for having sex with dog for $500, posting it on Instagram: Sheriff

Logan Guminski, 27, was charged with two felonies, sexual activity involving an animal and filming sexual activity involving an animal.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida influencer and self-described “dog mom” has been arrested after she filmed herself having sex with a dog for a social media user who paid for it, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.⁠

Logan Guminski, 27, was charged with two felonies, sexual activity involving an animal and filming sexual activity involving an animal.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

⁠It was back in January that detectives received information from an anonymous tip that she had allegedly posted a video depicting the sex act to her 15,000 Instagram followers. Authorities investigated and found "several photos and videos of Guminski with the abused animal."

Then in March, detectives spoke to Guminski, who said she was “a ‘content creator’ who generates explicit photos and videos to sell on the internet.”⁠

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Logan Guminski, 27

"She also admitted to creating and sharing the video with another social media user, who requested it and paid $500," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said Guminski also allegedly admitted to being involved in sexual activity with another dog, and that the videos of both incidents were still stored on her cell phone.

News

Animals and Wildlife Mar 31

Officials issue rabies alert after horse tests positive in Miami-Dade

Health & Wellness Mar 28

South Florida woman who lost twin to colon cancer at 42 fights for early screening

In a video shared on Facebook, the sheriff's office said Guminski was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail. The images show her walking into the jail in handcuffs.

This article tagged under:

Marion CountyFloridaCrime and CourtsAnimalsAnimals and Wildlife
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us