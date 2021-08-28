FOUND: Children Abducted in Deerfield Beach

Police have found the two young children who were abducted in Deerfield Beach Saturday. Police are still looking for the abductor.

Police are still looking 36-year-old Max Carias-Carrilo. Police did not confirm Carias-Carrilo’s relationship to the children but did say he is 5’8” and weighs 170 pounds, is bald with brown eyes, and has a very thick beard, but does not have a mustache.

Earlier Saturday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Zaynah Obidy and 6-year-old Zain Obidy, who were last seen were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach.

Zaynah is 3’6” tall and weighs 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and Zain is 4’ tall and weighs 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect may be traveling in a 2011, black BMW 535 series, with Florida license plate number PJH1B.

If you have any information, contact the Broward Sheriff's Office at 954-321-4226 or call 911.