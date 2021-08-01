Fuel Tanker Explosion on Ramp off I-595 in Davie Kills Driver

A fuel tanker incident in Davie along I-595 left the driver dead Sunday. The driver was confirmed dead on the scene and the accident is under investigation.

According to police the fuel tanker went off an interchange ramp, over the wall and exploded Sunday and left eastbound lanes at I-595 and Davie Blvd closed.

The southbound entrance to I-595 from the Turnpike closed temporarily as well.

Video caught by a driver shows a huge plume of smoke in the air.

The driver of the fuel tanker, 53, lost control and caught on fire due to a fuel spill, according the Florida Highway Patrol.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

There are also environmental concerns as the tanker was full with 8,000 pounds of fuel and there is a lake nearby. The Department of Environmental Protection is on the scene collecting soil sample, but Davie Fire Incident Commander Robert DeFerdinando said none of the fuel had spilled to the lake.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.