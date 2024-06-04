WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives remarks on tax-free holiday for hurricane preparedness

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference about the tax-free holiday for hurricane preparedness on Tuesday in Fort Myers, Florida.

The governor was joined by Executive Director Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka and Ruben Rodriguez, the district manager of the Home Deport where the news conference was held.

"We prepare for the worst and hope for the best, so it doesn't matter what the forecast is, a lot of them aren't right. If people said that we're not gonna have one, we would not just not do our job. We would be ready to go," DeSantis said.

The governor emphasized the importance of a hurricane preparedness plan and kit that should last for seven days in the event of a long power outage. He said under his tenure, pet items have been added to the list of available tax-free items.

The tax holiday began on June 1 and will run until June 14. It is timed with the start of the six-month hurricane season and is part of a wide-ranging tax package (HB 7073) that lawmakers passed in March and DeSantis signed May 7.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an "above-normal" 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, releasing its highest ever pre-season annual forecast in May.

Among other things, shoppers will be able to avoid taxes on reusable ice packs costing $20 or less; portable radios, fuel tanks and packages of batteries costing $50 or less; food-storage coolers costing $60 or less; tarps costing $100 or less; and portable generators costing $3,000 or less.

Also, the tax exemptions apply to such things as wet dog or cat food costing $10 or less; pet leashes costing $20 or less; cat litter costing $25 or less; pet beds costing $40 or less; and over-the-counter pet medications, pet carriers and bags of dry dog or cat food costing $100 or less.

A second “holiday” for the same items will be held for 14 days starting Aug. 24, ahead of the mid-September peak of the season.

The governor also said Florida State Guard would be on standby in the event of a natural disaster and announced that in the event of a severe storm, looting and crime would not be tolerated.

He later awarded $7.5 million to Lee County to help rebuild and enhance the shrimp dock at San Carlos Maritime Park, which would also be able to function, if needed, during disaster response.

The governor gave his remarks at a Home Depot on 16972 Three Oaks Marketplace Drive in Fort Myers.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.