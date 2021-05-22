Haitians Granted Temporary Protected Status

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced a new 18-month designation of Haiti for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) on Saturday. This announcement comes during the month of Haitian Heritage Month.

“Haiti is currently experiencing serious security concerns, social unrest, an increase in human rights abuses, crippling poverty, and lack of basic resources, which are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Secretary Mayorkas.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

“After careful consideration, we determined that we must do what we can to support Haitian nationals in the United States until conditions in Haiti improve so they may safely return home.”

The decision was made after consultation with interagency partners and comes as extraordinary circumstances in Haiti, namely the political crisis befalling the island nation, human rights abuses, security concerns and lack of basic necessities exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which do not allow Haitian nationals to return home safely.

It is important to note that the application for TPS will only be allowed for those residing in the U.S. as of May 21, 2021, who meet all other requirements. Those who travel to the U.S. after that time will not be eligible.

Haiti’s 18-month designation will go into effect on the publication date of the Federal Register notice to come shortly. The Federal Register notice will provide instructions for applying for TPS and employment authorization documentation. Those eligible will have to apply with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and may also request an Employment Authorization Document and travel authorization. All individuals applying for TPS undergo security and background checks as part of determining eligibility.

Current beneficiaries under Haiti’s TPS designation will need to file a new application to register for TPS to ensure they do not lose TPS or experience a gap in coverage.