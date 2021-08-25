‘He Was A Bright Light': Victim's Uncle Speaks After Nephew Killed By Man Police Say Was High on Mushrooms

Michael Wakefield remembers his nephew, 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield of Colorado, as a loving father and talented self-taught guitarist.

Dustin was shot and killed Tuesday night at an Ocean Drive restaurant in Miami Beach.

"He was a bright light. He was a young father. He loved his family. He was very proud of his family," said Michael.

Witnesses say the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Tamarius Blair Davis of Georgia, appeared to dance over Dustin's body after the shooting.

Investigators tell NBC 6 it was Davis' second shooting in a matter of minutes.

Video obtained by the Miami Herald, and shared with NBC 6, appears to show Davis shooting at another man shortly before killing Dustin. That man was unharmed.

Police say Davis targeted the men at random, and admitted to being high on mushrooms at the time of the shootings. Davis told police the drugs made him feel empowered.

Michael says Dustin was vacationing with his wife and one-year-old son. Michael tells NBC 6 Dustin was slated to begin a new job next week.

"And when this gunman came, I'm sure the first thing was Dustin standing up to protect. And, it's a shame. We need a lot more people like Dustin in this world," said Michael, Dustin's uncle.

Davis was also vacationing in Miami Beach from Georgia.

He's charged with second-degree murder, and second-degree attempted murder.

Davis made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon before Judge Mindy Glazer.

Judge Glazer denied Davis' request for a bond.

“Was there an amount for the second-degree charge?" asked Davis.

“There’s no bond. You shot and killed someone in cold blood,” Judge Glazer said.

Dustin's family is now tasked with planning the young father's funeral as they await justice.

"It's a tragedy that [Davis] can live the rest of his life in jail, and Dustin doesn't get another day," said Michael, Dustin's uncle.

Michael says the family has created a GoFundMe account to support Dustin's young family.