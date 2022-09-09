Health

Heart Health

Artificial Sweeteners May Raise Risk of Heart Disease or Stroke, New Research Finds

Recent studies suggest that consuming too many artificial sweeteners could elevate blood sugar levels and raise one's risk of heart disease or stroke

Sugar substitute packet variety in a glass container
Getty Images

study published Wednesday in the BMJ, which involved more than 100,000 adults in France, found a potential link between consumption of artificial sweeteners and heart disease, adding to mounting evidence that consuming these sugar alternatives may be harmful to your health.

The results showed that participants who consumed large amounts of aspartame — found in the tabletop sweeteners Equal and NutraSweet as well as cereals, yogurt, candy and diet soda — had a higher risk of stroke than people who didn’t consume the sweetener.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Similarly, people who consumed high quantities of sucralose — found in Splenda as well as baked goods, ice cream, canned fruit, flavored yogurt and syrups — and acesulfame potassium, often used in "sugar-free" soda, had a higher risk of coronary heart disease.

Last month, a smaller study found that consuming non-nutritive sweetener — sugar substitutes that contain few calories or nutrients — could alter a person's gut microbes and potentially elevate blood sugar levels. High blood sugar can increase one's risk of diabetes, heart disease or stroke. Other previous research has linked artificial sweeteners to obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and increased cancer risk as well.

Ready the full story on NBCNews.com

Health

Health Jan 13

As Omicron Surges, HealthCare.gov Sign-Up Deadline Arrives

Lou Gehrig’s disease Sep 7

ALS Drug Gets Support of FDA Advisers in Rare Second Review

This article tagged under:

Heart Healthheart disease
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us