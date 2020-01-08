Alcohol

Death by Alcohol: More People Are Dying From Drinking Too Much

The yearly total of alcohol-related deaths for people ages 16 and over more than doubled between 1999 and 2017

201472_467835623JS003_Burgeoning_C
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The number of alcohol-related deaths has grown rapidly in recent decades, according to a new analysis of death certificates, NBC News reports. The research, published Wednesday in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research, is from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, part of the National Institutes of Health.

The yearly total of alcohol-related deaths for people ages 16 and over more than doubled, from 35,914 in 1999 to 72,558 in 2017. There were almost 1 million such deaths overall in that time.

While middle-age men accounted for the majority of those deaths, women — especially white women — are catching up, the study found. That's concerning in part because women's bodies tend to be more susceptible to the effects of alcohol.

Health

Baby powder 11 hours ago

No Strong Sign Linking Baby Powder and Ovarian Cancer: Study

wellness Jan 5

9 Science-Backed Wellness Trends From the Last Decade That We’re Taking Into the 2020s

"Women are at greater risk than men at comparable levels of alcohol exposure for alcohol-related cardiovascular diseases, certain cancers, alcohol-related liver disease and acute liver failure due to excessive drinking," the study authors wrote.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

AlcoholDeathalcoholism
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us