Waking up with itchy eyelids might seem like a typical allergy symptom, but it could also be a sign of eye mites.

Eye mites, or Demodex, are microscopic organisms that live at the base of your eyelashes. Most people have them but in some cases the tiny arachnids can cause Demodex blepharitis, which is a condition that leads to inflammation and irritation.

What do eye mites look like?

“You can imagine a tiny little insect,” Dr. Damaris Raimondi, an optometrist, told NBCUniversal Local. “They have eight little legs in the front ... [and] a little mouth that eats all the sebum — all the old oils that our eyelids produce.”

The eye mites are too small to see without a microscope but the residue they leave behind can be visible.

“If you’ve ever noticed white dots or flaking at the base of someone’s eyelashes, you might have been seeing the excrement of eyelash mites,” Raimondi said, adding that the residue can appear like dandruff.

Is it eye mites or is it allergies?

Allergies usually cause red, watery eyes throughout the day and are often triggered by pollen, dust or pet dander. Eye mite symptoms tend to worsen at night or in the morning.

“Eye mites are active while individuals are sleeping,” Dr. Premilla Banwait, vice president of clinical programs with UnitedHealthcare Vision, told NBCUniversal Local. “Therefore nighttime or morning eyelid itching may indicate the presence of eye mites.”

Common eye mite symptoms include:

Severe inflammation, including itching and redness

White, waxy debris around the base of the eyelashes

Missing or misdirected lashes

Styes or dry eye flare-ups

Blurry vision that fluctuates

About 60% of people in the world have eye mites and it's more common in people who are above the age of 60, Banwait said. Eye mites are also more common in people who wear contact lenses and people with rosacea, blepharitis or diabetes.

Diagnosis and treatment

Eye doctors can detect mites during an exam by inspecting the lash line. If needed, they may prescribe XDEMVY, an FDA-approved eye drop used twice a day for six weeks.

Banwait also recommends good eye hygiene: wash your eyelids regularly, remove makeup before bed, clean your pillowcases often and avoid sleeping in contact lenses.

"If you suspect eye mites or are dealing with symptoms, schedule an appointment with your eye doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment," Banwait said.

Janine Doyon contributed to this report.