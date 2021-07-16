Florida DOH Opens Three Vaccines Locations in Miami-Dade As Covid-19 Cases Rise Nationwide

Covid-19 cases rising again all over the country and nearly all new hospitalizations and deaths have been attributed to those who are unvaccinated. The CDC Director even went as far as warning of a "pandemic among the unvaccinated."

In response, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is offering appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson’s Jannsen COVID-19 vaccine at three Miami-Dade locations.

The vaccines will be offered by appointment at the these locations:

• Health District Center

1350 NW 14 Street, Miami Florida 33125

• Little Haiti Clinic

300 NE 80 Terrace, Miami Florida 33138

• West Perrine Clinic

18255 Homestead Avenue, Miami Florida 33157

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is available to those 12 and older. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is available to those 18 and older.

The DOH is asking for people to schedule an appointment, by using Google Chrome and using this link.

If you are under 18, you must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form.

Vaccine access and eligibility is expanded to any individual in Florida who is present in Florida for the purpose of providing goods or services for the benefit of residents and visitors of the state, according to a public health advisory from the State Surgeon General from April 2021.