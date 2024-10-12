Florida is among the states that vaccinate the least. Here's where we rank

Fall is here, meaning many are looking to get vaccinated against some of the most common respiratory illnesses, such as the flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

They're considered the most valuable contributions to modern medicine and are very safe. According to the World Health Organization, vaccines prevent 4 to 5 million deaths per year worldwide.

So WalletHub examined the United States to see where people are most responsible for getting vaccines in 2024.

Where does Florida rank?

Among all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the Sunshine State ranks No. 46.

Florida ranks 39 in immunization rates among kids and teens and 49 in rates among adults and the elderly.

Which states have the highest immunization rates?

Rhode Island tops the ranking, especially regarding HPV vaccination rates among teens 13-17. It ranks second for the flu vaccination rate among kids, and for babies under three years old who have the combined seven vaccine series, which prevents multiple common illnesses such as polio, tetanus and hepatitis B. Rhode Island also requires students to be vaccinated against major diseases before attending kindergarten.

Massachusetts lands at No. 2. It's one of the only states that allows minors to receive vaccinations without parental consent, and requires kids to be vaccinated before kindergarten. The state has the highest levels of vaccinations for all major diseases and seasonal coverage, and the highest share of adults with flu vaccinations at over 62%.

Maine ranks third overall, especially among teenage vaccination rates. This is boosted by the fact that Maine also allows minors to be vaccinated without parental consent. The study also points out the state has good access to health care, with plenty of doctors available to see patients and administer vaccines.