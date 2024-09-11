Is avocado oil or olive oil healthier? This is the biggest difference, dietitians say

Avocado oil and olive oil are both flavorful, easy to use and full of healthy nutrients. But is one healthier than the other? And how can you tell which is best for you?

"Both have a lot of health benefits," Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic Center for Human Nutrition, tells TODAY.com. For example, the two oils are both rich in "healthy fats that have been shown to reduce inflammation and protect against heart disease," she says.

They also contain helpful vitamins and antioxidants, registered dietitian Grace Derocha, a spokesperson for the National Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, tells TODAY.com.

But there are some big differences, especially when it comes to choosing how and when to cook with avocado oil versus olive oil, the experts say.

Fat content

Nutritionally, avocado oil and olive oil are very similar, Zumpano says, though there are some slight differences. When it comes to calories and fat content per serving, "they're almost the same," she adds.

In 1 tablespoon of avocado oil, you'll get about 124 calories and 14 grams of fat, including around 2 grams of saturated fat, 2 grams of polyunsaturated fat and 10 grams of monounsaturated fat.

In 1 tablespoon of olive oil, you'll get 119 calories and 13.5 grams of fat, including about 2 grams of saturated fat, 1.5 grams of polyunsaturated fat and 10 grams of monounsaturated fat.

Both are low in saturated fat, which has been linked to increases in cholesterol. Yet they're “rich in monounsaturated fats,” Derocha says, which are especially helpful for heart health. In particular, they’re both good sources of oleic acid, an omega-9 fatty acid and monounsaturated fat, Zumpano says.

"Essentially, both are good overall as a heart-healthy oil to use," Derocha says.

Other nutrients

In addition to those healthy fats, both avocado oil and olive oil contain a slew of other nutrients. However, they contain slightly different combinations of those vitamins, antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds.

Both contain vitamin E, which boasts benefits for skin health and has antioxidant properties. But, Zumpano says, olive oil comes with slightly more than avocado oil.

"Antioxidant-wise, both of them have very powerful antioxidants, but olive oil does contain slightly higher values," she adds.

For example, lab research suggests that oleocanthol, an antioxidant compound unique to extra virgin olive oil, has pain-relieving properties similar to ibuprofen, Zumpano notes. Oleocanthol may also have benefits for brain health.

Meanwhile, avocado oil provides the antioxidant lutein, which is helpful for eye health, Derocha says.

Ultimately, either oil will provide a good dose of beneficial plant compounds and nutrients.

Smoke point

Perhaps the biggest difference between these two oils are their smoke points, meaning the temperatures at which they begin to burn and produce smoke.

Olive oil has a lower smoke point, Derocha says, which is in the range of 375 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're using extra virgin olive oil, which is unrefined, Zumpano typically recommends keeping the temperature around 350 to 375 or below. That means most olive oil will be better suited to lower-heat cooking, like simmering in a pan, or used at room temperature and drizzled over salads or veggies.

(Note that refined olive oil can be heated to higher temperatures.)

On the other hand, avocado oil has a higher smoke point, up to about 520 degrees Fahrenheit, the experts say. Even at high heat, avocado oil "doesn't have a burnt flavor, and it also retains all those nutrients," Derocha says. "So when you're thinking of high-heat cooking methods, like frying, roasting or grilling, you want to go (with) avocado oil."

Zumpano agrees: "If I'm going to pan-fry or if I'm coating potatoes to roast at a higher temperature, I'll use an avocado oil," she explains. "If I'm using a lower-temperature cooking or room temperature, like seasoning or flavoring salads, I'll use an olive oil."

Flavor

Your mileage may vary here, but the experts agree that avocado oil generally has a more neutral taste than olive oil.

Avocado oil has a mild and slightly nutty or buttery taste. But, depending on the variety of olives used, your olive oil may have a distinctive sweet, fruity flavor or even some spicy, peppery notes, Derocha says.

That's most evident in extra virgin olive oils, which are the result of the first cold-pressing of the olives, Zumpano explains. With more refined olive oils, you'll get less of those flavors but also less of the nutrients, TODAY.com explained previously.

Olive oil also has a lower acidity level than avocado oil, which is why it's often paired with a vinegar, Derocha notes.

If you're making a salad dressing, sauce or olive oil cake, that profound olive flavor might be exactly what you're going for. "Sometimes it's very specific to certain foods," Zumpano says. "It actually enhances the flavor of Mediterranean-style dishes," she adds.

But, with its milder taste, avocado oil tends to be more versatile — especially in baked goods, the experts agree.

Should you use avocado oil or olive oil?

Both avocado oil and olive oil are plant-based oils that provide a good mixture of healthy fats, vitamins and antioxidants. One isn't really healthier than the other, the experts say.

“They have slightly different compositions that are for slightly different purposes, but I think they’re equally as healthful,” Zumpano says.

So, which should you use? It depends on what you're making.

Because it has a milder flavor and higher smoke point, avocado oil is better for high-heat cooking. You can easily roast vegetables, pan-fry meat and bake with avocado oil.

Olive oil has a more noticeable peppery and sweet flavor, and it also has a lower smoke point. That means it's better to save olive oil for low-heat cooking, like stove-top simmering, or to use it as a topping or salad dressing ingredient.

Keep in mind that there's a huge variety of olive oils out there — even among extra virgin olive oils. Some are better suited to cooking while other higher-quality olive oils have more intense flavors and are best saved for drizzling or dipping.

It's important to be selective when purchasing your olive oil. First, check that it's in an opaque container, Zumpano says, which helps preserve the oil by protecting it from exposure to light.

And check for the harvest date on the bottle, Derocha adds. "Olive oil is best consumed one to two years from the harvest date on the package," she explains. "And if it doesn’t have a harvest date, that also tells you something."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: