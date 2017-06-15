The following content is created in partnership with Memorial Healthcare System. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Miami's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Memorial Healthcare System.

Nothing builds your heart as effectively as exercise: Weekend basketball, playing in a hockey league, rowing in crew—all these activities and many more can give you better heart health. And, given the athlete-friendly South Florida climate, there’s no shortage of opportunity to get outdoors and play.

But is your heart ready?

To strengthen your heart, you need to tax it. Think of it as any other muscle: To build your chest, for instance, you need to traumatize it a little: Weightlifting actually creates tiny tears in these pectoral muscle fibers, which the body repairs to make bigger and stronger. Putting this kind of stress on the heart, though, may endanger a heart muscle that isn’t up to the challenge.

So how do you make sure your heart is fit enough for fitness? And how do you prep your body to pursue the sporting life?

How sports can make you heart-healthier: When you walk, run, swim, shoot hoops, or play tennis, you’re engaging in aerobic activity. This kind of exercise improves circulation and heart efficiency, lowering your heart rate and blood pressure.

Why sports can also present a heart risk: While the cardio benefits of regular physical activity far outweigh the dangers, aerobic exercise still comes with risks, including arrhythmias (fast irregular heart rhythms), sudden cardiac arrest, and heart attacks. All these events, though, typically happen only to adults with coronary heart disease.

The younger set, meanwhile, is more susceptible to congenital heart problems, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (an enlarged heart), congenital heart defects (flaws present at birth), and myocarditis (inflammation of the heart).

Playing it safe before you play: For anyone interested in getting in shape or picking up sports, doctors recommend a heart-check.

First, simply be aware of any symptoms that might indicate a heart problem. Examples:

Extreme fatigue: Feeling sapped for no obvious reason.

Feeling sapped for no obvious reason. Swollen feet: While there can be other causes behind swollen feet (pregnancy and varicose veins, for instance), heart failure and a faulty heart valve may also be culprits.

While there can be other causes behind swollen feet (pregnancy and varicose veins, for instance), heart failure and a faulty heart valve may also be culprits. Light-headedness: Regularly feeling dizzy or light-headed after physical activity may indicate a cardio issue.

Regularly feeling dizzy or light-headed after physical activity may indicate a cardio issue. Shortness of breath: Often needing to catch your breath can be a sign that something’s wrong.

Often needing to catch your breath can be a sign that something’s wrong. Chest discomfort: Sure, it can be heartburn. But if the symptoms include tightness or pain or aching in your chest or arms, and possibly nausea, a cold sweat, lightheadedness . . . Well, forget about sports at this point. You probably need to call your doctor immediately.

Getting checked out: If you have any of the above symptoms—or if you have a family history of heart disease—you may want to ask your doctor for a heart examination.

The most elementary tests for heart disease are the kind you get all the time: A doctor takes your pulse and blood pressure. Even a simple blood test can check for signs of inflammation, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. From here, the tests get more involved. Such testing can include:

Electrocardiogram (EKG): With adhesive electrodes placed on your skin, an electrocardiograph machine measures your heart’s electrical activity. This can help measure heart rhythm and blood flow and even help diagnose a heart attack.

With adhesive electrodes placed on your skin, an electrocardiograph machine measures your heart’s electrical activity. This can help measure heart rhythm and blood flow and even help diagnose a heart attack. Exercise stress test: It’s an EKG but on a treadmill. Doctors measure your heart activity while you put your heart to work.

It’s an EKG but on a treadmill. Doctors measure your heart activity while you put your heart to work. Metabolic exercise stress : This test also puts you on a treadmill, this time to evaluate your heart and lung function while you wear EKG electrodes and breathe into a face mask.

: This test also puts you on a treadmill, this time to evaluate your heart and lung function while you wear EKG electrodes and breathe into a face mask. Holter monitor: You wear this portable device 24 hours to record your heart’s electrical activity during everyday activities and exercise.

You wear this portable device 24 hours to record your heart’s electrical activity during everyday activities and exercise. Echocardiogram: Using ultrasound, this device produces images that help flag structural heart changes such as thickened muscle, dilated chambers, or valve problems.

Using ultrasound, this device produces images that help flag structural heart changes such as thickened muscle, dilated chambers, or valve problems. CT coronary angiography: This type of CAT Scan uses noninvasive equipment to check for narrowed or blocked heart arteries

Should any of these tests reveal that you do have heart issues, the good news is you can seek treatment: Lifestyle changes (such as diet and stress management) and medications (drugs to reduce cholesterol and blood pressure and to thin blood) can make you sports-ready. And if you’ve already had a heart event, cardiac rehabilitation and physical therapy can get you back to your life.

Do you want to certify your heart for sports? Have you already had a cardiac event? To make sure your heart is ready for exercise, visit a sports cardiologist at Memorial Sports Medicine Center to check you out or get you back on your feet.