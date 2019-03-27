The following content is created in partnership with Memorial Healthcare System. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Miami's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Memorial Healthcare System.

If you have decided to take care of your cardiovascular health, the success of your treatment options can make a difference between life and death. Unfortunately, not all hospitals provide the same quality care. That’s why it’s so important to be well-informed on the features that make a hospital a terrific choice to help maintain great cardiovascular health. Here is what you should know.

Experience

When it comes to cardiac care, seek a hospital that has a well-established track record for successfully treating specific heart conditions. At Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute, patients get some of the most skilled and experienced doctors in South Florida. Their large team of heart specialists and surgeons represent years of experience and dedication to treating a wide variety of heart conditions and providing patient- and family-centered care.

Achieving successful healthcare outcomes

Every year healthcare systems across the country are being evaluated by their outcomes. Why? The purpose of measuring and comparing healthcare outcomes is to determine which hospitals are improving patients’ healthcare experience and improving the health of the general public. The more you know about a particular hospital’s outcomes, the more assurance you have that you will be in good hands.

Memorial Healthcare System has achieved significant outcomes in categories such as patient satisfaction, quality and safety and number of patients treated.

Remarkable reputation

Did you know that reputation has a powerful impact on patients? In fact, a Google study found that over 90 percent of prospective patients thought that a hospital’s reputation was more important than whether it was in their insurance network or recommended by their doctor.

Some studies have suggested that there is an association between reputation and better clinical care results. When seeking to take care of your heart, look for hospitals whose reputation sets them apart from others.

Ratings that support quality heart care

Thousands of U.S. hospitals are ranked by key factors such as outcomes, patient experience, reputation, etc. For example, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons has awarded a 3-star rating, their highest quality tier, to Memorial for their patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery, isolated aortic valve replacement (AVR) surgery and isolated mitral valve repair/replacement (MVRR) surgery in their current analysis of national data covering the period from July 2017 through June 2018.

Capabilities and services

The best facilities treat a range of heart conditions including, but not limited to, arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, heart attack, heart failure and heart valve disease with a selection of services to match. Memorial is no different and features such services as Adult Congenital Heart Disease treatment, the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, genetic testing for heart conditions, adult heart transplant, heart imaging, and a Women’s Heart Health program.

Ability to recognize and treat high-risk and complex cases

Caring for the heart can be complex, so top notch hospitals truly address heart related medical issues at every level, including complex high-risk procedures. Click here to learn how Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute provides Total Heart Care for you and your family.