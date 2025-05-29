Penn Medicine no longer offering gender-affirming procedures for people under 19

Penn Medicine is no longer offering gender-affirming surgical procedures to patients under the age of 19, the health system confirmed to NBC10 on Thursday.

"As a result of current guidance established by the federal government, Penn Medicine will no longer be able to provide gender-affirming surgical procedures for patients under the age of 19," PJ Brennan, Penn Medicine's chief medical officer, said in a statement.

According to Brennan, this change specifically pertains to gender-affirming surgical procedures in plastic surgery, obstetrics & gynecology, urology and otorhinolaryngology.

"This is a difficult decision that we know impacts patients and families who place their trust in our care teams. We remain deeply committed to ensuring a respectful and welcoming environment for all members of the communities we serve and providing comprehensive medical and behavioral health care and psychosocial support for LGBTQ+ individuals while complying with federal government requirements," Brennan said.

Gender-affirming procedures and care have been a target of the Trump administration, with the president signing an executive order in January directing agencies to halt grants and funding that could be used for gender-affirming care for people under age 19.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Rue Landau criticized the decision, saying, "It is extremely upsetting and disturbing to see Penn react to it, especially when so many people in the institution have said we're going to stay strong and we're going to continue doing this for as long as we can."

"This is important. This is the healthcare we provide. Life saving healthcare for young people. That's what it is," she added.

The announcement also comes after the Trump administration accused the University of Pennsylvania in April of violating laws guaranteeing women equal opportunities in athletics by letting a transgender swimmer compete on the school’s women’s team and access into team facilities.

The Trump administration did not name Lia Thomas -- the transgender swimmer who last competed for the school in 2022 and was the first openly transgender athlete to win a Division I title that year -- but Thomas was the focus of the investigation started by the U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights in February.

The Trump administration has also suspended approximately $175 million in federal funding for Penn over its decision to let Thomas compete.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.