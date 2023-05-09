South Florida Doctors Praise New Breast Cancer Screening Guidelines

A South Florida doctor is praising new guidance Tuesday that urges women to screen for breast cancer at an earlier age, saying the change could save more lives.

The report, released by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, states women should get breast cancer screenings every other year starting at age 40. The last guidance from experts suggested women start at age 50.

"Starting mammograms earlier will help to diagnose these cancers at an earlier age at an earlier stage," said Dr. Alia Abdulla, a breast surgical oncologist at Broward Health.

The change is based on new numbers from the National Cancer Institute, which says breast cancer among women ages 40 to 49 went up 2% per year from 2015 to 2019.

"When we treat breast cancer at an early stage, we’re likely not dealing with a metastatic cancer or a cancer that has already spread to other organs," Dr. Abdulla said. "It’s very important to diagnose the cancer at a very early age."

The report also highlighted the fact that Black women are 40% more likely than white women to die from breast cancer, and said more needs to be done to stop the health disparity.

"If we’re able to diagnose these cancers at an earlier age in Black women, we will be able to treat them at a much lower stage. So this will also assist in saving their lives," Dr. Abdulla said.

The recommendation doesn’t apply to women with a family history or genetic risk of breast cancer. High-risk women may start screenings before age 40.

Mammo Van is providing free mammograms to uninsured people in the South Florida as breast cancer continues to impact the Black community in large numbers.