Two More Cases of Dengue Fever Confirmed in Miami-Dade: DOH

Health officials recommend draining standing water and covering skin with clothing or repellent to prevent mosquito bites and possible infection. 

Getty Images

Two more cases of dengue fever have been confirmed in Miami-Dade, bringing the county’s total of local cases to 14, health officials announced Monday.

The two new cases are geographically linked to a travel-related case, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Health. The county remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert.

Dengue is spread through the Aedes mosquito, which also spreads chikungunya and Zika. Common symptoms of dengue include fever, headache, eye pain, muscle or joint pain and nausea and vomiting.

Many people infected with dengue have mild to moderate or no symptoms. When symptoms do develop, they typically subside after about a week, according to the department. 

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas. 

This article tagged under:

HealthMiami-Dade Countydengue
