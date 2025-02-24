Health

FDA

Yearslong shortage of popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs resolved, FDA says

Patients may still see some limited supply disruptions as the drugs move from the manufacturer to distributors and then pharmacies

By The Associated Press

Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity. It should be used with a weight loss plan and physical activity.
Getty Images

Shortages of Ozempic and Wegovy that have been in place for more than two years have been resolved, as supplies of the popular diabetes and obesity treatments continue to improve, federal regulators said Friday.

The drugmaker Novo Nordisk can meet current and future demand in the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration said. But patients may still see some supply disruptions as the medications move from the manufacturer to distributors and then to pharmacies.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The injectable drugs have been in shortage since 2022.

Compounding pharmacies and other entities that have been allowed to make and distribute off-brand copies of the drugs during the shortage will have to wind down production in the next few months, the FDA said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In December, the agency said the same thing when it declared that shortages had ended for Eli Lilly and Co.'s Zepbound and Mounjaro. Zepbound is approved to treat obesity and Mounjaro is approved for diabetes. They use the same active ingredient, tirzepatide.

Ozempic, for diabetes, and Wegovy, for weight loss, use the active ingredient semaglutide.

All four drugs are part of a GLP-1 class of treatments that has shown unprecedented results for helping people shed weight by decreasing appetite and boosting feelings of fullness.

Health

Health Nov 9, 2024

Groundbreaking procedure helps save South Florida woman's fertility as she battles cancer

Health Oct 26, 2024

Dense breast patients at higher risk of cancer may need more screening. Who pays for it?

Sales have soared for the drugs in recent years. But the shortages and challenges with insurance coverage have made it difficult for many patients to get the drugs.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FDA
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us