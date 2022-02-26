Hundreds Rally in Hollywood in Solidarity with Ukraine

Thousands of miles away from the chaos in Ukraine, hundreds rallied in Hollywood, Florida, showing their solidarity with the people of Ukraine and demanding an end to Russian aggression.

"Ukrainian nation is very patriotic and we will never give up and let the Russian regime take over our country," rallygoer Lina Condes said.

Kostia Lukyniuk, a Ukrainian violinist who studied music in the U.S., auditioned for the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music on Feb. 1 and returned to Ukraine.

“If everything works out hopefully I’ll be back there in August to start my masters degree,” Lukyniuk said.

Weeks later, Russian troops invaded his country.

“Today actually for the first time, close to our house, I heard automatic rounds going off in the distance,” he said.

When asked to describe the feeling of being caught in the middle of a war zone Lukyniuk showed a large shell casing.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“Just to put that feeling into one image is this,” Lukyniuk said. “This is a shell that was given to me by the Ukrainian officer that I talked to today. He said that these are the smallest rounds that they’re getting shot at with.”