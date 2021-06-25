Surfside

1st Lawsuit Filed Against Champlain Towers After Partial Surfside Building Collapse

The plaintiff brought the class action suit against the condo association for "its failure to secure and safeguard lives and property"

NBC Universal, Inc.

A class action lawsuit has been filed in the 11th Circuit Court against the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association in Surfside by a resident who owns property in the building, the first suit filed after Thursday's partial collapse that left at least four people dead.

The lawsuit was filed by the Brad Sohn Law Firm, on behalf of plaintiff Manuel Drezner and "others similarly situated" at 11:29 p.m. on Thursday evening, hours after the partial collapse of the 12-story condo building in the town of Surfside.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

CONDO COLLAPSE COVERAGE

Surfside 3 hours ago

Surfside Condo Collapse Death Toll Reaches 4, With 159 Unaccounted For As Search Continues

Miami building collapse 17 hours ago

Cause of Miami Condo Collapse Unclear, But Experts Say Barrier Islands Present Risks

The suit seeks $5 million in damages "due to Defendant's acts and omissions and their failure to properly protect the lives and property of Plaintiff and Class members."

The lawsuit continues saying that the condo association "disregarded the rights of Plaintiff and Class members by intentionally, willfully, recklessly, or negligently doing the following: failing to take adequate and reasonable measures to ensure the safety and protection of its residents and their property, failing to disclose to its residents and visitors that it did not have adequate safety measures in place to safeguard occupants of Champlain Towers South, failing to take available steps to prevent the catastrophic collapse of the building, and failing to monitor the building and activities that led to the collapse of the building, among other things."

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation and officials say it will likely take months before we know the actual cause.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett confirmed Thursday that roof work was being done at the building.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday morning that the death toll had risen to four, while 159 people were unaccounted for and 120 people have been accounted for.

Plaintiff Manuel Drezner is the owner and resident of a unit in the Champlain Towers South condo.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

SurfsideLawsuitsbuilding collapse
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us