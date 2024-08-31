Miami man charged with kidnapping, child abuse after allegedly stealing car with 3 kids inside

A man was taken into custody after he allegedly stole a car with three children inside early Saturday.

City of Miami police officers said they responded to the area of SW 23rd Avenue and 8th Street at around 3:50 a.m. to investigate a reported kidnapping.

A mother said she parked her 2021 silver Nissan Versa along the side of the street to find a friend, and then recognized some of the friend's acquaintances went to speak with them.

She left her children, ages 1, 10 and 12 asleep inside for just a few minutes, police said.

"When she returned moments later, she discovered that her vehicle had been stolen," according to an arrest report.

In less than an hour, police said they found the vehicle with the children left unharmed inside at Beacon Boulevard and SW 6th Street.

Then, authorities set up a perimeter and found a man fitting the description of the suspect at SW 27th Avenue and W Flagler Street. Video of the scene shows police presence outside the Walgreens at that address.

Noel Castro, 26, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, grand theft of a vehicle, burglary of an occupied conveyance and child abuse without great bodily harm.

According to the arrest report, one of the children said she woke up and noticed the man in the driver's seat.

Castro allegedly said, "I got something for you" and removed his shirt.

He then fled west, the arrest report states.

Police said surveillance footage captured Castro getting into the car and driving away, and after he was arrested, he allegedly provided a full confession.

"The primary concern in this distressing incident was the safety and well-being of the children," police said. "The quick and coordinated efforts of all officers involved ensured a swift recovery. We are thankful that the children were unharmed and that the suspect responsible was promptly apprehended."

