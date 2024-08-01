1 arrested after chase ends in rollover crash at Tamiami intersection

A police pursuit of a suspected stolen car ended in a rollover crash at a Tamiami intersection on Wednesday night.

Police say Eduardo Pastrana was behind the wheel of the stolen pickup truck that led officers on a chase that began on the Turnpike and ended on SW 109th Avenue and 8th Street.

The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its roof.

Pastrana allegedly tried to run after the crash, but was caught by police.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Pictured: Eduardo Pastrana

“While attempting to apprehend the fleeing suspect, he resisted and physically fought us while taking him to the ground,” an arrest report states. “It took multiple police officers to place the suspect in handcuffs. Miami-Dade detectives will take over the overall investigation due to multiple charges on the suspect for other stolen vehicles.”

Pastrana faces several charges, including grand theft and resisting police.