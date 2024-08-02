Miami international airport

1 arrested after K-9 sniffs out 130 pounds of suspected marijuana in luggage at MIA

DEA and K-9 units uncovered a drug haul after suspicious bags were flagged at Miami International Airport

By Lara Priven

A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly picked up bags that contained suspected cannabis at Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) at the airport was informed by American Airlines that an incoming flight from San Francisco was carrying three checked bags without the passenger onboard the plane, police stated.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Once the flight arrived in Miami, K-9 units were informed and a dog, Logan, gave a positive alert of the odor of narcotics in all three bags.

The luggage was then placed on the conveyor belt along with other passengers' bags until a man, later identified as 39-year-old Jamie Warner McIntosh, allegedly picked them up.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

But as McIntosh began to exit baggage claim, he was stopped by DEA agents and detectives.

The suspect allegedly claimed that the bags were not his, and that he was doing a favor for a friend. He also gave verbal consent to open the bags, police said, and all three revealed vacuum sealed bags containing suspected cannabis.

The evidence was weighed and totaled approximately 130 pounds, according to the arrest report.

Local

2024 Paris Olympics 1 hour ago

‘One event at a time': Katie Ledecky seeks more history in the pool in Paris

Caught on Camera 3 hours ago

Mother of 3-year-old twins found in car on I-95 to be charged with murder

McIntosh was arrested and taken to TGK for processing. His bond is to be set soon.

The evidence was impounded and taken in for analysis.

This article tagged under:

Miami international airportMarijuana
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us