A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly picked up bags that contained suspected cannabis at Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) at the airport was informed by American Airlines that an incoming flight from San Francisco was carrying three checked bags without the passenger onboard the plane, police stated.

Once the flight arrived in Miami, K-9 units were informed and a dog, Logan, gave a positive alert of the odor of narcotics in all three bags.

The luggage was then placed on the conveyor belt along with other passengers' bags until a man, later identified as 39-year-old Jamie Warner McIntosh, allegedly picked them up.

But as McIntosh began to exit baggage claim, he was stopped by DEA agents and detectives.

The suspect allegedly claimed that the bags were not his, and that he was doing a favor for a friend. He also gave verbal consent to open the bags, police said, and all three revealed vacuum sealed bags containing suspected cannabis.

The evidence was weighed and totaled approximately 130 pounds, according to the arrest report.

McIntosh was arrested and taken to TGK for processing. His bond is to be set soon.

The evidence was impounded and taken in for analysis.