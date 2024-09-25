1 arrested for shooting, killing man at Mexican restaurant in Fort Lauderdale: Police

Police have arrested one man after a dispute led to a fatal shooting at a Mexican restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.

Cesar Esquivel Estrada, 46, is accused of first-degree murder after allegedly getting into a verbal dispute with the victim shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday at Antojitos Mexicanos, located at 3943 Davie Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale police later identified the victim as 54-year-old Socorro Camacho.

Images captured by NBC6 showed investigators walking in and out of the restaurant and medical examiners covering what appeared to be a body with a white sheet.

Investigators were also seen blocking off the area surrounding the restaurant with yellow tape while they conducted their investigation.

Mauro Bonilla wasn’t inside at the time of shooting but said he is a frequent customer of the restaurant and spoke to someone who witnessed the whole thing.

"Two guys got into an argument because one of them played a song [on the jukebox] and the other guy was kind of pissed off and insulted the guy," Bonilla said.

The man by the jukebox playing the music then responded by pulling out a gun, Bonilla said.

"How they both got inside with a weapon I don’t know," Bonilla said.

Camacho's brother told NBC6 in Spanish that the family knew something was wrong when they couldn’t get in touch with his brother.

"I only know they fought over a song and that is it," he said.

The brother said he is devastated that his brother is gone, since he was the only family he had here in Florida.

Employees at the restaurant say after the shooting customers ran from inside the building and the shooter took off.

An arrest warrant for Estrada was issued Monday.

On Tuesday, he was located and arrested by Fort Lauderdale police's fugitive unit and the U.S. Marshals Service.