1 Child, 1 Adult Fatally Struck While Pushing Stalled Vehicle in Hallandale Beach

Two people were struck and killed while trying to push a stalled Jeep out of the road in Hallandale Beach

Two people were struck and killed while trying to push a stalled Jeep out of the road in Hallandale Beach on Saturday night.

According to the report, a Jeep was disabled in the roadway and a Good Samaritan parked his vehicle to help push the Jeep out of the road with his 11-year-old son.

As they were assisting the driver of the Jeep, police say a gray Ford struck the Jeep, the driver, the Good Samaritan and his son from behind.

When officials arrived at the scene of the 800 block of East Hallandale Boulevard, they immediately began life-saving actions.

They transported the three injured individuals to a local hospital for treatment, where the driver of the Jeep and the 11-year-old boy were pronounced dead.

The Good Samaritan is still hospitalized and being treated for his injuries.

The driver of the gray Ford stayed on the scene and was treated at a hospital before being released. Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

