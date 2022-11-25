1 Child, 3 Adults Hospitalized After Crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a two-car crash that hospitalized one child and three adults on the night of Thanksgiving.

The incident occurred on Thursday at 11:45 p.m. near Southwest 136th Street and 187th Avenue, officials said.

MDFR crews freed a victim who was trapped in one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Chief Fire Officer Chris Ibarra-Rivera says the victim was pinned underneath the car's dash, which took four units to get them out.

All four patients were transported to local area hospitals, two of which were airlifted.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.