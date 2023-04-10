1 Critically Injured After Reports of Shooting in NW Miami-Dade

A man is in critical condition after an apparent overnight shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade around midnight Sunday and early Monday, officials said.

Miami-Dade police units responded to the area of ​​3066 51st Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, after receiving ShotSpotter alert.

According to police, upon their arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police have not yet released any information on the identity of the victim, or any potential suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.